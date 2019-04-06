Meadows went 2-for-5 with an RBI double in a win over the Giants on Friday.

Meadows' bat appears to be heating up after a 1-for-10 start over the first three games of the season. The 23-year-old outfielder has now hit safely in four straight games, with two of those multi-hit outings. Meadows also has a pair of homers on his 2019 resume already, and he remains poised for strong production out of the top of the order.