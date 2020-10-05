Meadows (oblique) is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Meadows has been out since mid-September with a strained oblique. He was deemed healthy enough to make the roster for the Division Series, though he's evidently not healthy enough to start just yet. Randy Arozarena gets the nod in left field, with Yandy Diaz serving as the designated hitter.