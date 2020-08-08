Meadows isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader of the Yankees.
Meadows had started each of the Rays' three games since he returned from the injured list. With the 25-year-old out for the first game of Saturday's twin bill, Yoshi Tsutsugo will shift to left field and bat fourth.
