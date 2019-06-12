Meadows fouled a ball off his foot Tuesday versus Oakland and is dealing with some soreness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Left-hander Brett Anderson is set to start Wednesday's series finale for the A's, so it looks as though Meadows will take the day to rest up with the less favorable matchup. The 24-year-old went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts but never exited Tuesday's game.