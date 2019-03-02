Meadows went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs overall in the Rays' 10-5 Grapefruit League win over the Orioles on Friday.

Meadows collected his second home of spring play in the fourth inning and is now hitting .417 following Friday's productive outing. The emerging 23-year-old led off against the Orioles, a spot in the order he's a strong candidate for come the regular season. Meadows' hot start to spring certainly helps his case for the everyday right field job, although capable veteran Avisail Garcia looms directly behind him on the depth chart.