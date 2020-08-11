Meadows went 2-for-4 with a double, two walks and a stolen base in a win over the Red Sox on Monday. He was also caught stealing on another attempt.

As his line indicates, Meadows was extremely busy Monday, serving as an agitator to Red Sox pitching throughout the night. The 25-year-old outfielder has bounced back nicely from a brief 0-for-9 slump that encompassed three games in the latter portion of last week, as Meadows is now 5-for-12 with three doubles, Monday's pair of walks, two RBI, Monday's steal and a run in his last three contests.