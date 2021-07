Meadows went 1-for-3 with two walks and two RBI in Friday's 7-1 win over the Blue Jays.

The 26-year-old continues to produce against Toronto -- in 40 career games against the Rays' AL East rivals, Meadows is slashing .318/.394/.595 with 10 homers and 32 RBI. He's bounced back in 2021 after a sluggish start to the campaign, and over his last 36 contests, Meadows is batting .280 with seven home runs and 29 RBI.