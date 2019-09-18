Meadows went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and a run in a loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Meadows extended his hitting streak to 15 games with his latest productive effort at the plate. The outfielder's bat has reached peak level at the optimal time of season, as Meadows is now hitting .426 (23-for-54) with six doubles, seven home runs, 18 RBI, eight walks, three stolen bases and 17 runs in September.