Meadows went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks in a win over the Rangers on Monday.

Filling in at designated hitter for the third time this season, Meadows reached safely for the sixth straight game while lacing his sixth extra-base hit. The 25-year-old has opened the season making solid contact, as he boasts a 42.3 percent hard-hit rate, .433 wOBA and .343 ISO across his first 44 plate appearances.