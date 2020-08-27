Meadows went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and a run in a win over the Orioles on Wednesday.

Meadows set the table nicely out of the leadoff spot, getting a welcome taste of success at the plate after coming into the contest in the midst of a 2-for-18 skid that encompassed his last five games. The slump has left Meadows' current season average at a pedestrian .233, although his nine extra-base hits (five doubles, one triple, three home runs) have helped him to a solid .452 slugging percentage.