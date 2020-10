Meadows will sit for Game 4 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Meadows sat against southpaw Clayton Kershaw in Game 1 and will head to the bench again with another lefty (Julio Urias) on the mound for this one. Randy Arozarena will be the designated hitter Saturday, with Manuel Margot and Hunter Renfroe handling the outfielder corners.