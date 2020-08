Meadows went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 9-5 win over the Red Sox.

Meadows entered Wednesday's game with five hits -- including three doubles -- in his last four games, but he had yet to clear the fence this season. That changed in the top of the ninth with his homer off Ryan Weber. Meadows already has a steal and seems to be heating up after missing the start of the season due to a positive COVID-19 test.