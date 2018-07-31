Meadows was sent down to Triple-A Durham after being acquired by the Rays on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Meadows will begin his time with Tampa Bay at the Triple-A level after appearing in 49 games for the Pirates this season. During those outings, he slashed .292/.327/.468 with five home runs, 13 RBI and four stolen bases. Since he's clearly exhibited the ability to play in the majors, look for Meadows to join the big-league club in the near future.