Meadows is not in Sunday's lineup against the Mariners, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays are going with a righty-heavy lineup with lefty Wade LeBlanc expected to serve as Seattle's primary pitcher. Meadows has been close to league average (97 wRC+) against lefties and has destroyed righties (148 wRC+) this season. Avisail Garcia is starting in right field and hitting cleanup.