Meadows is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
He went 3-for-16 with two home runs, six strikeouts and two walks through his first four games. Brandon Lowe moves to left field while Mike Borsseau gets the start at second base with southpaw Martin Perez on the hill for Boston.
More News
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Goes yard again Friday•
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Homer carries team in opener•
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Up to three spring homers•
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Raking early in Grapefruit League•
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Slimmer, quicker than last season•
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Won't start versus lefty•