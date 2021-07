Meadows went 2-for-5 with a game-winning two-run single in a victory over the Orioles on Wednesday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

Meadows came through with a walk-off hit that plated Kevin Kiermaier and Francisco Mejia. The outfielder has had a solid July from a clutch hitting perspective, as he has accumulated 11 RBI across 13 games during the month.