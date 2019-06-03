Meadows went 2-for-5 with a two-run single and a run in a loss to the Twins on Sunday.

Meadows saw a five-game streak of multi-hit efforts snapped Friday, but he's wasted no time establishing a new one. Meadows has back-to-back two-hit games and is now slashing an impressive .357/.429/.656 across 177 plate appearances.

