Meadows, who was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Thursday, may not see much playing time during what remains of the regular season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "He's a guy that's talented, it's been talked about, he's kind of done it for a long time,'' manager Kevin Cash said. "We feel it's about time for him to cut loose and open up on his major-league career. Right now I think the lane is a little blocked with the way we're playing."

As Cash implied, the projected lack of opportunity doesn't stem from any shortage of anticipation on the part of the organization with respect to what Meadows brings to the field. Rather, it's the fact that Kevin Kiermaier, Tommy Pham and Mallex Smith are playing so well -- and that the team has several options at designated hitter -- that projects to keep Meadows on the bench more often than not over the final week-plus of the campaign. The 23-year-old is expected to make a much bigger impact next season, considering he held his own over his first 49 big-league games with the Pirates (.292 average, .792 OPS) and then slashed .344/.396/.771 across 106 plate appearances with Bulls following the trade deadline deal that brought him to the Rays.