Meadows went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk Friday night against the Yankees.

Meadows clubbed a two-run blast to right center in the fifth inning to tie the game, but New York would have the last laugh in this one. The 24-year-old has missed the last three weeks while on the injured list with a thumb sprain, but he proved his health by turning in a multi-hit night.

