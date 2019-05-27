Meadows went 4-for-4 with a home run, double, three RBI and two runs in a 6-3 victory against the Indians on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has continued to mash this month after hitting .383 in April. Meadows has 19 extra-base hits and 14 walks, giving him an impressive 1.078 OPS. Overall, he is batting .341 with 10 home runs, 27 RBI, 19 runs and five stolen bases in 126 at-bats this season.