Meadows went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and walk during a 2-0 victory against the Orioles in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

After sitting the first game of the doubleheader, Meadows put together some good at-bats, leading the Rays to a key victory to salvage the doubleheader. He has four extra-base hits in three contests since Sunday, including two homers in his last two games. Meadows is batting .280 with 26 home runs, 73 RBI, 63 runs and 10 steals in 453 at-bats this season.