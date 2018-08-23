Meadows is hitting .333/.388/.708 with six home runs, one steal and a 9:7 K:BB in 72 at-bats with Triple-A Durham.

He has hit a new gear since getting traded to the Rays, particularly in the power department. Meadows hit just two home runs in 42 games with Triple-A Indianapolis and five homers in 49 MLB games with the Pirates, but he has always had plus raw power. The Rays seem intent on letting Meadows finish out the minor-league season before presumably recalling him when rosters expand in September. He is the top position player in the minors to stash in redraft leagues.