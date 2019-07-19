Meadows went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Yankees during the first game of a doubleheader Thursday.

Meadows squared up for his 15th home run of the season to lead off the game off Domingo German, although he promptly went down on strikes in his other three at-bats. The All-Star outfielder does have an impressive nine-game hitting streak, but he's also struck out on seven occasions overall in his last three games, when factoring in his one whiff during the nightcap of Thursday's twin bill.