Meadows went 2-for-5 with a double in a loss to the Yankees on Thursday.

Meadows secured his first All-Star nod earlier in the week despite limping to a .206 average in June, and he's opened July in slightly better form. The emerging outfielder has hit safely in three of the first four games of the new month, and Thursday's two-bagger served as his first extra-base hit since June 23. Meadows saw his season average take a 63-point tumble to .291 during his aforementioned slump, but he'll look to continue building momentum over the remaining three games against the Yankees heading into the All-Star break.