Rays' Austin Meadows: Productive in matinee
Meadows went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Yankees during the first game of a doubleheader Thursday.
Meadows squared up for his 15th home run against Domingo German to lead the game off, although he then went down on strikes in his other three at-bats. The All-Star outfielder does have an impressive nine-game hitting streak, but he's also struck out on seven occasions overall in his last three games, when factoring in his one whiff during the nightcap of Thursday's twin bill.
