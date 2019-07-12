Rays' Austin Meadows: Pulled in advance of doubleheader
Meadows was removed from Friday's game against the Orioles to rest in preparation for Saturday's doubleheader, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
The Rays were leading 9-0 in the third inning, so this move seems to check out for now. He went 1-for-2 with an RBI double and was replaced by Guillermo Heredia at designated hitter.
