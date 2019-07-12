Meadows was removed from Friday's game against the Orioles to rest in preparation for Saturday's doubleheader, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

The Rays were leading 9-0 in the third inning, so this move seems to check out for now. He went 1-for-2 with an RBI double and was replaced by Guillermo Heredia at designated hitter.

