Meadows (illness) continued his rehabilitation work at the Port Charlotte training site Tuesday, participating in numerous baseball activities, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The outfielder continues to push his activity level up with each successive day, and Tuesday saw him put in his most strenuous workload yet. Meadows took batting practice, played catch from 120 feet, completed defensive drills and capped off his afternoon with four at-bats in a simulated game while manning both corner outfield spots. Meadows remains without a timetable for his 2020 debut, but Tuesday's developments seem to imply he could be ready for activation in coming days.