Meadows went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

Meadows notched three singles in Friday's victory, including a two-run base knock in the first inning. The 26-year-old lefty has gone just 10-for-41 with four RBI over his last 10 games. For the season, he's slashing .235/.329/.485 with 54 RBI and 35 extra-base hits.