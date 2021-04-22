Meadows went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, a RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-8 loss to the Royals.

Meadows didn't record his first hit of the night until the seventh inning after walking twice and striking out in his first three at-bats. The 25-year-old doubled home the speedy Brett Phillips to make it a 6-3 Rays lead and then got on base again with a base hit to lead off the ninth. Meadows has put together a nice two-game stretch in which he's slashing .625/.636/.1.250 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored as he seems to finally be starting to settle in at the plate.