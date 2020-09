Meadows went 1-for-3 with an RBI ground-rule double and two walks in a loss to the Red Sox on Thursday.

Meadows' productive night was a particularly welcome sight for a player that had come into the game mired in a 2-for-27 slump. The brief reprieve from the abysmal stretch was partly blemished by the fact Meadows whiffed on the two occasions in which he did make an out, pushing his September strikeout total to 15 over 35 plate appearances.