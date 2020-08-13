Meadows is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

With southpaw Kyle Hart on the bump for the Red Sox, Rays manager Kevin Cash has elected to give the lefty-hitting Meadows his second day off since the outfielder was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Aug. 4. Meadows hasn't missed a beat since returning to action, going 9-for-33 (.273 average) with a home run, three doubles, a triple, six runs, four RBI and a stolen base through his first nine games. Yoshi Tsutsugo will spell Meadows in left field in the series finale.