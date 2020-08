Meadows is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.

With left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu on the mound for the Blue Jays on Saturday, Rays manager Kevin Cash decided to sit the lefty-hitting Meadows. The former 2013 first-round pick is hitting .242./.314/.484 with three home runs and seven RBI across 70 plate appearances thus far in 2020. He will be replaced in left field by Yoshi Tsutsugo for the day.