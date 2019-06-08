Meadows finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base during Saturday's 9-2 win over the Red Sox.

Since returning from the injured list on May 10, Meadows has gone 36-for-104 with six homers and five stolen bases in 26 games. This was the 24-year-old's 13th multi-hit game during that stretch, and he has an .348/.423/.629 slash line with 12 homers and 38 RBI this season.