Rays' Austin Meadows: Records another multi-hit game
Meadows finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base during Saturday's 9-2 win over the Red Sox.
Since returning from the injured list on May 10, Meadows has gone 36-for-104 with six homers and five stolen bases in 26 games. This was the 24-year-old's 13th multi-hit game during that stretch, and he has an .348/.423/.629 slash line with 12 homers and 38 RBI this season.
