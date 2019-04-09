Meadows went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer, four RBI, two runs and a stolen base in a 10-5 victory against the White Sox on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old had an outstanding day, showcasing both his speed and power. Meadows was off to a bit of a slow start, but the four-hit day now has his average above .300, and he's reach the 10-RBI plateau as well. Overall, Meadows is 12-for-39 (.308) with three homers, 10 RBI, four runs and two steals in 11 games.