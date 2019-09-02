Meadows went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in the Rays' 8-2 win over the Indians on Sunday.

Meadows scorched back up at the plate after hitting .136 over his previous five games. He's played a key role in the Rays' resurgence this season and is now slashing .276/.343/.526 with 24 home runs and 70 RBI in his first full season as a major leaguer.