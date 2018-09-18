Meadows' two-hit performance Saturday against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre helped lead Triple-A Durham to the International League title, but he remains in the minors at least through Tuesday's Triple-A Championship game against Memphis.

Meadows has been stuck in the minors since being traded as part of the package for Chris Archer at the deadline. He looks very big-league ready, as he's hit .344/.394/.771 with 10 homers in 27 games for Durham since the trade. He has a shot to earn at least a few at-bats for the Rays following Tuesday's game if called up, but Tommy Pham, Kevin Kiermaier and Mallex Smith appear to have the starting outfield spots locked down.

More News
Our Latest Stories