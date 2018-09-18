Rays' Austin Meadows: Remains down for Triple-A Championship
Meadows' two-hit performance Saturday against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre helped lead Triple-A Durham to the International League title, but he remains in the minors at least through Tuesday's Triple-A Championship game against Memphis.
Meadows has been stuck in the minors since being traded as part of the package for Chris Archer at the deadline. He looks very big-league ready, as he's hit .344/.394/.771 with 10 homers in 27 games for Durham since the trade. He has a shot to earn at least a few at-bats for the Rays following Tuesday's game if called up, but Tommy Pham, Kevin Kiermaier and Mallex Smith appear to have the starting outfield spots locked down.
