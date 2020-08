Meadows is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Manager Kevin Cash has been liberal about doling out rest to the lefty-hitting Meadows, who will sit for the third time in eight games even with a right-hander (Sandy Alcantara) being on the mound for the opposition. Brian O'Grady will step in for Meadows in left field.