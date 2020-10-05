Meadows (oblique) will be on the roster for the Division Series against the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Meadows missed the end of the regular season as well as the Wild Card Round with a strained left oblique. He's evidently expected to play a role at some point this series, though whether or not he's ready to start right away remains to be seen. If the Rays are getting the 2019 version of Meadows back, who hit .291/.364/.558, it would be a huge boost to their lineup. The 2020 version hasn't offered much, as he hit just .205/.296/.371, though he can likely blame his preseason battle with COVID-19 for some of his struggles.