Meadows went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI doubles and an additional two-bagger in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Meadows authored the only three-hit and multi-RBI efforts of the day for the Rays, extending an encouragingly productive stretch for the outfielder. Factoring in Sunday's production, Meadows owns a .375/.429/.625 slash line with five doubles, one home run, six RBI, three walks and five runs over the 35 plate appearances he's logged in his last nine games.