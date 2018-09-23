Rays' Austin Meadows: Sees more action than expected early
Despite a previous remark from manager Kevin Cash that Meadows' playing time would likely be sparse, he's gone 3-for-7 with a double, three RBI, a stolen base and two runs over the last two games.
Meadows stepped in as replacement for Ji-Man Choi at designated hitter in Friday night's game when the latter exited with knee soreness and racked up all of his aforementioned production in that contest. While he went 0-for-4 in Saturday's loss to the Blue Jays, the well-rounded effort the prior night offers a glimpse at Meadows' diverse skill set. That performance seemingly earned him a start in right field Saturday, and he could be set for more playing time than originally envisioned over the last week of the season if the Rays are eliminated from postseason contention.
More News
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Playing time may be sparse•
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: To be recalled Thursday•
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Remains down for Triple-A Championship•
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Smacks three homers at Triple-A Durham•
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Power outburst since trade•
-
Rays' Austin Meadows: Optioned to Durham•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...