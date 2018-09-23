Despite a previous remark from manager Kevin Cash that Meadows' playing time would likely be sparse, he's gone 3-for-7 with a double, three RBI, a stolen base and two runs over the last two games.

Meadows stepped in as replacement for Ji-Man Choi at designated hitter in Friday night's game when the latter exited with knee soreness and racked up all of his aforementioned production in that contest. While he went 0-for-4 in Saturday's loss to the Blue Jays, the well-rounded effort the prior night offers a glimpse at Meadows' diverse skill set. That performance seemingly earned him a start in right field Saturday, and he could be set for more playing time than originally envisioned over the last week of the season if the Rays are eliminated from postseason contention.