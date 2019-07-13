Meadows is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He was subbed out for a pinch runner in Game 1 after being pulled midway through Friday's game due to an illness. According to Topkin, Meadows felt a little sluggish during the matinee, which is why Guillermo Heredia pinch ran for him. The Rays have pretty impressive depth in the outfield, and with a lefty (John Means) on the hill for Baltimore, it is not surprising to see Heredia starting and leading off in place of Meadows in the nightcap.