Meadows will hit the bench in Game 1 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Meadows hits the bench with the left-handed Clayton Kershaw starting for the Dodgers. After struggling to a .205/.296/.371 slash line in 36 games during the regular season, he's hit an awful .114/.162/.286 in 10 playoff contests. Randy Arozarena will be the designated hitter Tuesday, with Manuel Margot and Hunter Renfroe handling the outfield corners.