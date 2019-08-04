Meadows is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Meadows homered in his third straight game in Saturday's 8-6 win in the series opener, but he'll put that streak on hold Sunday unless he's summoned from the bench. With Meadows sitting against an opposing lefty pitcher (Caleb Smith), Avisail Garcia will check into the starting nine in right field.