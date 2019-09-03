Meadows will sit for the afternoon portion of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

The Rays will take advantage of the expanded September roster to roll out an all-righty lineup against lefty Ty Blach. Meadows has had a strong first full season for the Rays, though he owns a mediocre 96 wRC+ against lefties. He'll likely return for the evening game.

