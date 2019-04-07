Rays' Austin Meadows: Sitting out series finale
Meadows is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
The Giants have southpaw Drew Pomeranz on the bump for the series finale, so the lefty hitting Meadows will bow out of the starting nine as the Rays stock up on right-handed bats. Avisail Garcia will replace Meadows in the outfield while first baseman Yandy Diaz handles leadoff duties.
