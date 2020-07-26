Meadows (illness) will play a couple innings Sunday in a simulated game at the alternate training site and could advance some more Monday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
He will play a couple innings in the field and is also expected to stand in for a couple at-bats. If he continues to progress, he should advance to playing a full game at the alternate training site before eventually rejoining the big-league club.
