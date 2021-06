Meadows went 2-for-3 with two walks and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Red Sox.

He took Garrett Richards deep in the first inning, giving the Rays a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Meadows had gone just 5-for-30 with zero homers over his prior seven games, and the streaky outfielder is slashing .231/.328/.489 on the year with 16 home runs and 52 RBI through 70 contests.