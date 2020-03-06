Meadowns hit a solo home run and drew a walk in two plate appearances during a Grapefruit League win over the Pirates on Thursday.

The first-inning round tripper, which came on the first pitch Meadows saw from Pirates starter Derek Holland, was an especially welcome sight for the struggling outfielder, who came into the game with a 1-for-17 tally in his first six spring games. Meadows enjoyed a breakout 2019 that included a .291/.364/.5587 line with 69 extra-base hits (29 doubles, seven triples, 33 home runs) and 89 RBI, so despite the early scuffles, there are significant expectations accompanying him into the regular season.