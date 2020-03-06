Rays' Austin Meadows: Slugs first homer
Meadowns hit a solo home run and drew a walk in two plate appearances during a Grapefruit League win over the Pirates on Thursday.
The first-inning round tripper, which came on the first pitch Meadows saw from Pirates starter Derek Holland, was an especially welcome sight for the struggling outfielder, who came into the game with a 1-for-17 tally in his first six spring games. Meadows enjoyed a breakout 2019 that included a .291/.364/.5587 line with 69 extra-base hits (29 doubles, seven triples, 33 home runs) and 89 RBI, so despite the early scuffles, there are significant expectations accompanying him into the regular season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Auction tips, strategies, guidelines
If you're new to Fantasy Baseball auctions or are just looking to get better at them, Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Grisham
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Miguel Cabrera a sleeper?
While Dylan Cease and Yusei Kikuchi are dominating, Nick Solak and Tom Murphy have new clarity...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...