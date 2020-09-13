Meadows went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox.
He led off the bottom of the first inning with his fourth homer of the year, but then struck out three times the rest of the way. That's an accurate snapshot of Meadows' season -- he's slashing just .208/.302/.392 through 32 games, and his 33.1 percent strikeout rate is a major step backwards from his 22.2 percent mark in 2019.
