Meadows went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Mariners on Monday.

Meadows accounted for the Rays' final two runs of the night in the lopsided loss with a 394-foot shot to right in the fifth. The 24-year-old snapped an 0-for-15 skid in the process and also exceeded his July homer total by blasting what was his fifth round tripper of August.